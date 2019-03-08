A Sudanese woman spoke out on Thursday against the human rights violations she endured from the Qatari Authorities.

Speaking at the Geneva Press Club conference, Sahar Abdulbaqi shared her experiences on being denied her rights as a foreigner in the country after she allowed her employer, Sheikh Sultan bin Suhaim al-Thani, to speak to his children on the phone.

Abdulbaqi, the nanny of Sheikh Sultan’s children, who flew to Geneva to attend the 40th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, said she had worked for Sheikh Sultan’s family since 2013 and was treated graciously by them.

She noted that conflicts within the family began after her employer spoke out about his political views on the news.

Following his interview, security officers stormed the palace and collected all the documents of Sheikh Sultan’s employees.

They proceeded to threaten them and used intimidation tactics to prevent any employee from contacting Sheikh Sultan who was abroad at the time.

However, when Sheikh Sultan called the nanny’s personal phone and asked to speak to his children, she said her empathy for the family compelled her to do as he said.

Abdulbaqi added that she did not consider her actions a violation of any law, and that it was the reasonable thing to do regardless of who was on the phone.

Held against her will

The regime found out about the phone call, and on September 2017, detained Abdulbaqi against her will and forced her into a vehicle where Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz al-Thani was waiting for her and proceeded to intimidate and threaten her.

She was then handed over to the police at Hamad International Airport, where she was held in a room designated for criminals expecting deportation. Abdulbaqi said she was left overnight with no water or food and was prevented from leaving her seat.

Upon boarding a plane, Abdulbaqi was seated next to a Somali man who works for a human rights organization in Sudan. She was able to use his phone to contact her children and notify them of her whereabouts.

