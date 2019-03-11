Saudi Arabia’s ambassador in Ethiopia has confirmed to Al Arabiya English that the sole Saudi victim who died during the doomed Ethiopian Airlines plane crash has been identified as Saad al-Mutairi.

Abdullah Al-Arjani, the Saudi ambassador, confirmed that the embassy was coordinating with al-Mutairi’s family to identify the body at the crash site on Monday.

On Sunday, 157 passengers and crew members of a 737 MAX operated by Ethiopian Airlines were killed shortly after the Nairobi-bound flight took off from Addis Ababa.

According to the ambassador, al-Mutairi, 36, was working in the recruitment sector and was heading to Nairobi.

Ethiopian Federal policemen stand at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu. (Reuters)

Apart from having his own labor recruitment office, al-Mutairi was an X-ray technician at King Saud Medical City in Riyadh, sources Al Arabiya told Al Arabiya. He was also married and had children.

The Saudi ambassador offered his condolences to the deceased’s family and said that the embassy will provide all facilities for the arrival of al-Mutairi’s family to Ethiopia and follow up on procedures to repatriate the body back to Saudi Arabia.

“Saad al-Mutairi was known for his high morals and was a friend to everyone he worked with. He also served patients without discrimination,” Sahaj Al-Otaibi, a radiologist who worked with al-Mutairi, told Al Arabiya.

