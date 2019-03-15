Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that left at least 49 dead and 20 badly injured in armed assaults on two Christchurch mosques, and offered their condolences to New Zealand’s Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.
King Salman denounced the “heinous criminal act” and expressed heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
The Saudi Crown Prince in his cable to the Governor-general said he condemned the cowardly act “denounced by all religions, norms and international charters.”
