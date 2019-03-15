A Saudi citizen was injured in the terrorist attack that left 49 dead and 20 badly injured in an armed assaults on two Christchurch mosques Friday, according to an official statement from the Kingdom’s embassy in Wellington.

“A Saudi citizen was injured with non-threatening wounds and was reassured of his health and safety,” the statement said.

The embassy called on all its citizens in Christchurch to follow instructions issued by local authorities to stay indoors until further notice.

READ ALSO: Australia PM: New Zealand mosque gunman was Australian right-wing ‘terrorist’

After it was earlier reported that a gunman opened fire at a mosque killing many worshippers and forcing the city of Christchurch into lockdown, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, “It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack.”

“From what we know, it does appear to have been well planned.” Two explosive devices attached to suspect vehicles have now been found and they have been disarmed,” she added.

New Zealand media earlier reported that between nine and 27 people were killed, but the death toll could not be confirmed. Police said multiple fatalities had occurred at two mosques, but it was unclear how many attackers were involved.

Last Update: Friday, 15 March 2019 KSA 11:48 - GMT 08:48