Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has launched four entertainment projects in the capital Riyadh, together worth $23 billion (86 billion riyals), state television reported on Tuesday.

The projects include a park, a sports track, and an art center.

Through establishing the largest urban garden in the world, the park project aims to increase the per capita share of green space in Riyadh by 16 times, where more than 7.5 million trees will be planted throughout the city of Riyadh.

The art center is set to include cultural and artistic institutions such as museums, theaters, and galleries, in hopes of transforming Riyadh into an “open exhibition” hosting the works of 1,000 local and international artists.

The sports track will connect the city from east to west, extending for 135 kilometers, and will include cycling and horseback riding tracks, in addition to jogging tracks and sports and cultural centers.

The four projects are part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and are expected to generate 70,000 new jobs for citizens in various sectors.

In addition, the projects promise to provide investment opportunities for investors inside and outside the Kingdom, with total investments valued at $13.3 billion (50 billion riyals), including residential, hospitality, corporate, educational, recreational and commercial projects.

The projects are set to begin their implementation phase during the second half of 2019.

Last Update: Tuesday, 19 March 2019 KSA 16:40 - GMT 13:40