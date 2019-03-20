US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, over a phone call, for supporting UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths’ efforts to advance the peace process in Yemen.

The two established that it is important for Yemen’s warring parties to abide by the Stockholm Agreement and also discussed human rights issues and broader developments in the region, according to the US State Department.

The Stockholm Agreement between Yemen’s Houthi militia and the Yemeni government in Sweden last December was a move to reach a political solution in the war-torn country. One of its key elements included the demilitarization of the Hodeidah port to guarantee access of humanitarian aid to civilians.

Despite the three-month-old truce, recent statements by Houthi Chairman Mohamed Ali al-Houthi has been viewed by the Yemeni government as a declaration of war, and an abandonment of the Stockholm Agreement.

“The withdrawal which includes redeployment in Hodeidah based on the mechanisms offered in Stockholm is what we agree to. However, withdrawing based on what has been highlighted by our enemies, this is impossible,” said the Houthi chairman.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have previously announced the launching of a $500 million initiative to address the humanitarian situation in Yemen.

Pompeo is currently in Israel after visiting Kuwait as part of a Middle East tour, which will also take him to Lebanon.

Last Update: Wednesday, 20 March 2019 KSA 22:50 - GMT 19:50