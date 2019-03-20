The legitimate government of Yemen on Wednesday considered the recent Houthi statements as an abandonment of the Stockholm Agreement, which was signed by the two conflicting parties in December of last year.

The Yemeni government’s spokesperson, Rajeh Badi, said that “Houthis officially announced their abandonment of the Stockholm Deal by receiving military reinforcements and launching wars on different areas.”

He also called on the United Nations and the International Community to pressure Houthis so that “battles don’t blow up in Hodeidah again.”

The statements came after a meeting with the Russian ambassador in Aden, who said that Moscow supports the legitimate government and is working towards opening a consulate in Aden, the temporary capital of Yemen.

The Stockholm Agreement included a ceasefire in the port city of Hodeidah and the redeployment of forces there and in other areas.

The UN’s special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, had said on Tuesday that there are tangible developments in executing the Sweden deal, but a source in the Yemeni government who spoke to Al Arabiya denied any developments.

