The Arab Coalition in Yemen launched raids on Houthi camps in the capital Sanaa, including the Al-Dulaimi air base.



The US ambassador to Yemen blamed the Iran-aligned Houthi movement on Thursday for the hold-up to a UN-led peace deal in the main port of Hodeidah and said Houthi weapons pose a threat to other countries in the region.

This comes hours after the Houthis announced the downing of a coalition aircraft on the outskirts of Sanaa, according to the militias' media outlets.

Last Update: Saturday, 23 March 2019 KSA 09:19 - GMT 06:19