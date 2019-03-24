The Arab Coalition mounted air raids targeting Houthi sites in Yemen’s capital of Sanaa on Saturday.

The raids targeted two sites in Sanaa which were used by the Houthi militia to store unmanned drones.

“We are asking civilians not to approach the targeted sites for their own safety,” a statement released read.

Al Arabiya sources also confirmed that the Arab Coalition launched separate air raids on Houthi sites in the province of al-Bayda.

Earlier in the day, the Arab Coalition launched air raids on Houthi camps in Sanaa, including the al-Dulaimi air base. This comes hours after the Houthis announced the downing of a coalition aircraft on the outskirts of Sanaa, according to the militias' media outlets.

Yemen’s National Army, backed by the Arab Coalition, managed on Saturday to liberate new strategic positions in Saada’s Kitaf al-Boqe'e district, which were previously held by the Houthis.

Last Update: Sunday, 24 March 2019 KSA 23:48 - GMT 20:48