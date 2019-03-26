Bahrain said on Tuesday it regretted the US decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights and called for the respect of international laws.

“Bahrain’s foreign ministry reaffirms its position that Golan Heights are an Arab and Syrian territories, occupied by Israel since June 1967, as it is confirmed by the resolutions of the UN Security Council,” the ministry said in a statement.

Last Update: Tuesday, 26 March 2019 KSA 10:44 - GMT 07:44