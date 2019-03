Saudi Arabia’s King Salman met on Wednesday the commander of the Eastern Libyan forces, Khalifa Haftar, at al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

During the meeting, the King affirmed Saudi Arabia’s keenness on the security and stability of Libya, wishing the Libyan people progress and prosperity.

They also reviewed the latest developments at the Libyan arena.

Last Update: Wednesday, 27 March 2019 KSA 13:47 - GMT 10:47