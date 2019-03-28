Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz arrived in Tunisia on Thursday on an official visit at the invitation of Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi.

King Salman will also head Saudi Arabia’s delegation to the Arab Summit to be held on Sunday.

"Relations with Saudi Arabia have reached their highest levels," President Essebsi told Al Arabiya in an interview on Wednesday.

It is expected that joint ventures between the two countries will be signed as part of the Saudi-Tunisian and that discussions will include political, economic, and security issues.

The King will head Saudi Arabia’s delegation at the summit in its 30th ordinary session.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the official delegation accompanying the King includes Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior, Minister of State and Cabinet's Member Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, Minister of Commerce and Investment Dr. Majed bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, and Minister of Media Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabanah.



