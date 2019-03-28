A Saudi court temporarily released three women detainees on Thursday accused of undermining the Kingdom’s security while the court continues to look into their cases.

While Saudi Arabia's laws prohibit the official publication of the names of those accused while on trial, the three women released were identified by AFP as blogger Eman al-Nafjan, Aziza al-Youssef, a retired lecturer at King Saudi University, and academic Rokaya al-Mohareb, citing a relative of one of the women.

“The court indicated that the temporary release was decided after it studied their requests submitted during the trial sessions,” a Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report said.

The court would continue to look into their cases and that they will continue to attend their trials until a final decision is reached, according to SPA.



Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution had announced on March 1 that it has concluded its investigation and prepared the list of charges against individuals who were arrested by the Presidency of State Security, in the wake of uncovering coordinated and organized activities to “undermine the Kingdom’s security, stability and national unity.”



The Public Prosecution said that it would refer the case to the relevant court, affirming that all detainees in this case enjoy all rights preserved by the laws in the Kingdom.



On June 2, the Public Prosecutor's Office had announced the arrest of nine suspects- five men and four women out of 17 wanted individuals- after obtaining sufficient evidence mandating the arrests. The prosecution also said that the suspects admitted to having links with hostile organizations.

