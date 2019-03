Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz held talks with Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi on Friday in the Tunisian capital.

During the Saudi-Tunisian summit a number of MoU and agreements covering different sectors have been signed to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

King Salman arrived in the capital Tunis on Thursday on an official visit and will also head Saudi Arabia’s delegation to the Arab Summit to be held on Sunday.

Last Update: Friday, 29 March 2019 KSA 17:07 - GMT 14:07