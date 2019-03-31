The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, left the Arab League summit on Sunday as soon as Tunisian President Baji Caid Essibsi concluded his speech.

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit was beginning his speech when the Qatari Emir was seen leaving the hall abruptly, without giving a speech.

Sources said that Sheikh Tamim headed directly to the airport.

The Qatari Emir left the North African country without announcing his next destination, Qatar’s Ambassador to Tunisia Saad bin Nasser Hamidi told Tunis Afrique Presse agency.

This is the first summit that brings together the Emir of Qatar, Saudi King Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi since Cairo, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Manama decided to boycott Doha.

In his speech, Aboul Gheit thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and denounced the armed militias that caused the destruction of Arab countries. He said that the interventions of Iran and Turkey in the affairs of a number of Arab countries exacerbated the crises and kept them away from the solution.

Last Update: Sunday, 31 March 2019 KSA 17:05 - GMT 14:05