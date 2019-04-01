Saudi Arabia on Sunday launched the first locally assembled Hawk jet training aircraft, some parts of which were manufactured locally as well.

At a ceremony at the King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Province, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled the plane with the attendance of several princes and officials.

“Fly over the most precious land” - #CrownPrince pic.twitter.com/srxOJh2cmW — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) March 31, 2019

Upon arrival, the Crown Prince was briefed on the assembling and manufacturing stages of the main parts of the aircraft by Saudi youth, who comprise over 70 percent of the workforce tasked with assembling 22 Hawk aircraft.

HRH #Crown_Prince launches first "#Hawk" trainer jet which is assembled and manufactured locally by national personnel at King Abdulaziz Airbase in the Eastern Sector.#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/iNRgvDKU9e — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) March 31, 2019

The employees were trained for over two years by international experts, which was overseen by the Saudi-British Defense Cooperation Program with the participation of more than 25 national companies.

At the ceremony, the Crown Prince signed the aircraft, and a video showed the captain asking the Crown Prince’s permission to take off.

“In the name of God, and with the blessing of God, fly above the most precious land,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said.

Last Update: Monday, 1 April 2019