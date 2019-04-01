Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman laid on Sunday the foundation stone for the establishment of the Air Warfare Center at the King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Province of the Kingdom, which aims to develop and modernize the country’s defense.

The Crown Prince was briefed on the center’s capabilities to train air and technical crews in modern warfare, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The center will contribute to the development and modernization of Saudi Arabia’s combat plans against potential threats. Additionally, it will focus on developing and evaluating air force capabilities, as well as testing and evaluating the effectiveness and impact of systems and weapons.

The Air Warfare Center will support the combat readiness of the air force by carrying out joint and mixed exercises with other countries and training in an advanced electronic warfare environment.

The center offers aircraft maintenance, technical staff offices, equipment, service facilities, parking lots for planes, and fields for electronic warfare.

The Crown Prince was accompanied by a number of Saudi officials, including the Deputy Defense Minister, the Interior Minister, and the Minister of Culture.

Last Update: Monday, 1 April 2019 KSA 17:09 - GMT 14:09