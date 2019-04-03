The Arab Coalition intercepted two drones launched by the Iranian-aligned Houthi militias toward the city of Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia, Saudi press agency SPA said on Wednesday.



Five people were injured by debris, including a woman and a child, SPA added. Some houses were damaged as well, along with four vehicles.



“At 21:35 local time, Tuesday, the Royal Saudi Air Defense systems detected two unidentified objects headed towards civilian objects in (Khamis Mushait). They were directed at densely populated civilian areas, and were intercepted and destroyed according to the Rules of Engagement,” Colonel Turki Al-Malki, the coalition’s spokesman, said.

Al-Malki said that continued attempts to target civilians in Saudi Arabia by the “Houthi terrorists” from Hodeidah is an attempt to provoke the coalition into taking military action.

He also reaffirmed the coalition’s commitment to supporting the political efforts spearheaded by Martin Griffiths, the UN’s special envoy to Yemen, and Michael Anker Lollesgaard, chairman of the Redeployment Coordination Committee, to successfully implement the Stockholm Agreement.

Last month the coalition said it attacked drone storage sites as part of an operation launched in January to destroy the Houthis’ drone capabilities.

Last Update: Wednesday, 3 April 2019 KSA 07:17 - GMT 04:17