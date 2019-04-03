The Arab Coalition intercepted two drones launched by the Iranian-aligned Houthi militias toward the city of Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia, Saudi press agency SPA said on Wednesday.
Five people were injured by debris, including a woman and a child, SPA added. Some houses were damaged as well, along with four vehicles.
“At 21:35 local time, Tuesday, the Royal Saudi Air Defense systems detected two unidentified objects headed towards civilian objects in (Khamis Mushait). They were directed at densely populated civilian areas, and were intercepted and destroyed according to the Rules of Engagement,” Colonel Turki Al-Malki, the coalition’s spokesman, said.
