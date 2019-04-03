The Saudi Air Navigation Services (SANS) celebrated in March the appointment of 11 women as air traffic controllers at the air control center in Jeddah.



All 11 women took part in a one-year program which SANS executed in cooperation with the Saudi Academy of Civil Aviation (SACA). This is the first program that prepares women to work in air traffic control in the kingdom.



The company held an introductory event for the new employees, which was attended by SANS CEO Ryyan Tarabzoni, SACA President Fahad al-Harbi, and other SANS officials.



After welcoming and congratulating the newly-appointed women, the officials gave them a tour of the SANS headquarters, introducing them to the company’s rules and policies. The officials also explained the company’s incentives and benefits and answered the women’s questions.



“The company hired women in different fields out of its concern to contribute to Vision 2030, and in order to support and empower Saudi women in different jobs and increase their participation in different fields in the Saudi labor market,” Tarabzoni said.



“We are thrilled that Saudi women will work in the field of air control for the first time. We are confident of their capabilities, as they’ve proven their competence in different specialties. They’ve demonstrated their seriousness and perseverance since [day one] of joining the qualifying educational program,” Tarabzoni also said. He added that there is a second batch consisting of 15 women currently enrolled in the program, and they will be hired by the company after successfully completing it.



The qualifying program involves studying 13 subjects including physics, mathematics, and aviation language, in addition to basic air traffic control training courses.

