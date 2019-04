The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), has remitted $40 million to support the Palestinian Authority’s budget is for the months of February and March 2019.

Osama bin Ahmed Nugali, Saudi Ambassador to Egypt and the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the Arab League, said that this contribution comes as part of Saudi Arabia’s continuous support for the Palestinian cause, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Last Update: Wednesday, 3 April 2019 KSA 20:10 - GMT 17:10