Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz will arrive in neighboring Bahrain Wednesday to hold talks with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, according to Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

Bahraini King Hamad will be welcoming the Saudi King upon his arrival, the Royal Court of Bahrain announced in a statement.

“The Royal Court on the occasion of this auspicious visit welcomes the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the accompanying delegation, wishing him a nice stay at home here in the Kingdom of Bahrain,” the statement said.

The two heads of state will hold talks on the bilateral relations of the two countries, discuss current developments in the Arab world, and regional and international issues.

Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa warmly welcomed the Saudi King’s visit in a tweet.

Last week, King Salman arrived in Tunisia on an official visit at the invitation of Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi. He also headed Saudi Arabia’s delegation at the Arab League Summit held in Tunis.

Last Update: Wednesday, 3 April 2019 KSA 10:36 - GMT 07:36