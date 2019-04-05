Three Gulf Arab states and Egypt said they will not attend a global meeting of parliamentarians due to kickstart in Doha on Saturday because Qatar has not changed the kind of behavior which made them sever ties two years ago.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and non-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member Egypt cut diplomatic, transport and trade ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism and their regional foe Iran that Doha denies.
The quartet plans to boycott an Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) annual meeting in Doha from April 6 to 10, they said in a statement carried on UAE state news agency WAM late on Thursday.
