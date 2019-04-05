Three Gulf Arab states and Egypt said they will not attend a global meeting of parliamentarians due to kickstart in Doha on Saturday because Qatar has not changed the kind of behavior which made them sever ties two years ago.



Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and non-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member Egypt cut diplomatic, transport and trade ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism and their regional foe Iran that Doha denies.



The quartet plans to boycott an Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) annual meeting in Doha from April 6 to 10, they said in a statement carried on UAE state news agency WAM late on Thursday.

The IPU is a global organization of national parliaments that promotes democracy.

They will not attend because Qatar “has not responded to the just demands of the four countries and has continued its supportive policy for extremism, terrorism and interference in the affairs of the countries of the region,” it said.

Last Update: Friday, 5 April 2019 KSA 17:36 - GMT 14:36