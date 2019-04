Saudi security forces have carried out an operation in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province which resulted in the death of two wanted suspects and the arrest of two others.

The four attempted to evade a security checkpoint near Abu Hadriyah in al-Qatif on their way from escaping outside the country, Al Arabiya’s correspondent reports.

Out of the four men, three were on Saudi Arabia’s wanted list of terrorists.

Last Update: Sunday, 7 April 2019 KSA 16:45 - GMT 13:45