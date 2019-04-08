The Arab Coalition in Yemen intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iranian-aligned Houthi militias toward Asir city in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency said late on Sunday.



No injuries or damage were reported, SPA added.

The official spokesman of the coalition, Colonel Turki Al-Malki, stated that at 20:50 local time on Sunday (17:50 GMT), the Saudi Royal Air Defense Systems detected an unidentified object headed toward civilian properties in Asir, and dealt with the target “according to rules of engagement”.

Al-Malki added that the continuous attempts by the Iran-backed Houthi militias to target civilians through UAVs and remote-controlled explosive speedboats “seeks to provoke coalition forces into conducting military operations in Hodeidah”, SPA reported.

“The Joint Forces Command would take all deterrent measures in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules,” he said.

Al-Malki reaffirmed the commitment of the coalition to supporting the political efforts spearheaded by Martin Griffiths and the chair of the Redeployment Coordination Committee to successfully implement the Stockholm Agreement.

This is the second Houthi drone to target Saudi Arabia this month where last Wednesday, the Arab Coalition intercepted two drones launched by the Iranian-aligned Houthi militias toward the city of Khamis Mushait.

Last Update: Monday, 8 April 2019 KSA 07:11 - GMT 04:11