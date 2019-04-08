Saudi Arabia’s Presidency of State Security on Monday released the names of the two terrorists who were killed after they targeted a checkpoint in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province and said they were involved in past terror attacks in al-Qatif.

A statement released on Monday named Majed Ali Abdulrahim al-Faraj and Mahmoud Ali al-Zarea as the two terrorists who were killed during the attack in Abu Hadriyah. The statement said that al-Faraj was on Saudi Arabia’s terror list for involvement in previous attacks in al-Qatif, Eastern Province.

Two other terrorists who were arrested on Sunday were not identified, as an investigation was still pending, the statement added.

The two terrorists killed were identified as Majed Ali Abdulrahim al-Faraj (R) and Mahmoud Ali al-Zarea (L). (SPA)

“All the terrorists were involved in a number of terrorist cases that took place in al-Qatif, which included the shooting of citizens, residents, and security personnel, attacking public facilities, disrupting public life and carrying out crimes of theft, armed robbery, kidnapping, rape and drug trafficking,” according the Saudi Presidency of State Security.

Out of the four men, three were on Saudi Arabia’s wanted list of terrorists.

Details of the attack

The statement said that security forces in the Eastern Province caught the terrorists while driving a car towards Abu Hadriyah to execute an attack that had been planned.

When stopped and demanded to turn themselves in, the suspects fired at the security forces who then shot back.

After the terrorists’ car was damaged, they resorted to a gas station near the location and threw a hand grenade, which caused a minor fire at the station.

As a result of the operation, a Bahraini woman and a Pakistani man were injured at the gas station, along with two men from the security forces. They are currently all being treated for their injuries.

A machine gun, two pistols, two grenades, a sonic grenade, and 66,178 Saudi riyals were found in the terrorists’ car.

Last Update: Monday, 8 April 2019 KSA 22:36 - GMT 19:36