Saudi Arabia welcomes the US decision to designate Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a foreign terrorist organization, Saudi state media said on Tuesday.
“The US decision translates the Kingdom’s repeated demands to the international community of the necessity of confronting terrorism supported by Iran,” SPA news agency said, citing a foreign ministry source.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?