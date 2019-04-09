Saudi Arabia welcomes the US decision to designate Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a foreign terrorist organization, Saudi state media said on Tuesday.



“The US decision translates the Kingdom’s repeated demands to the international community of the necessity of confronting terrorism supported by Iran,” SPA news agency said, citing a foreign ministry source.

- Developing

Last Update: Tuesday, 9 April 2019 KSA 09:31 - GMT 06:31