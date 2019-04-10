The Arab Coalition in Yemen struck Houthi targets in the capital Sanaa, spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Malki said on Wednesday.

The coalition said the strikes targeted a Houthi drones manufacturing plant and a store containing launch pads. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

According to al-Malki, the strikes are an extension of military operations that targeted and destroyed an integrated network of logistical capabilities and facilities for Houthi drones, as well as locations where foreign experts are present.



Al-Malki reiterated the coalition’s commitment to prevent the Houthi militias from using these advanced capabilities, and to take all the necessary measures to protect civilians as well as vital areas from the threat of drones.



He noted that the coalition’s operations are in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customs, and that the coalition’s joint command took all the precautionary measures to protect civilians.



Last Update: Wednesday, 10 April 2019 KSA 08:46 - GMT 05:46