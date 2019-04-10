Mohsen Rezaee, the Secretary of the Iranian Expediency Discernment Council, warned the United States not to come near the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) boats, following the US decision to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

“Mr. Trump, you have to remind your fleets not to pass near the Revolutionary Guard boats,” Razaee wrote in a tweet on Wednesday, apparently referring to the boats belonging to the Revolutionary Guard in the Arabian Gulf.

Rezaee served as major general in the IRGC for nearly 16 years and actively participated in the Iran-Iraq War, which lasted from 1980 until 1988.

The Expediency Discernment Council is an administrative assembly appointed by the Supreme Leader of Iran, which acts as a government body for resolving disputes.

Washington’s move against the Revolutionary Guards is the first time the United States has branded part of a foreign government a terrorist group.

Saudi Arabia welcomed Washington’s blacklisting while Turkey and Qatar condemned the US move, saying the decision would create “instability” in the region.

Last Update: Wednesday, 10 April 2019 KSA 18:14 - GMT 15:14