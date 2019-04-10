Salah Khashoggi, son of late Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, posted a statement on his official Twitter account saying there was no third party authorized to speak on behalf of the Khashoggi family. He called upon anyone with information on the case to bring it forward.

“Jamal Khashoggi was a respectable journalist and a patriotic Saudi citizen. The recent attempts to smear his legacy and draw friction are ill and immoral,” said Salah.

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are considered and regarded as guardians to all Saudis. Acts of generosity and humanity come from the high moral grounds they possess, not admission of guilt or scandal,” Salah said.

Salah added that Jamal Khashoggi’s family were brought up “to thank acts of good not disavow [them].”

“We understand the urge to know what transpired regarding the case, and we will be sharing the developments as soon as they are legally admissible and allowed. There are no friends or consultants or any third party authorized to speak on our behalf or claim to be a source of information except us, Jamal’s children and Mr. Motasem Khashoggi our attorney,” he said in his tweet.

With regard to the trial, Salah said it is still ongoing and “no settlement discussion had been or is discussed.” “The people who committed and were involved in this crime will all be brought to justice and face punishment,” he added.

“Any information or evidence pertaining to the case is welcomed and encouraged to be brought forward by the righteous. Assisting in justice is a holy and good act that can only be met with respect and admiration. We believe with such pure and honest acts and intentions that Jamal Khashoggi and his family truly obtain justice,” the statement said.

Last Update: Wednesday, 10 April 2019 KSA 15:45 - GMT 12:45