The Saudi Red Crescent Authority, in coordination with the Emirates Red Crescent, on Friday announced a joint initiative to help alleviate the suffering of Iranian citizens affected by the recent floods.

A joint statement released by the Saudi Press Agency and the UAE’s Emirates News Agency said that the initiative stems from within the framework of Islamic brotherhood and emphasized their solidarity with the Iranian people.

The Emirates Red Crescent and the Saudi Red Crescent are currently discussing effective procedures to launch the initiative in order to tackle the devastating impact of the floods.

Recently US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran for the level of devastation from major floods and said Washington was ready to help.

Pompeo issued a statement in implicit response to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who on Twitter blamed “economic terrorism” by the United States whose sanctions have led to a chronic shortage of rescue helicopters.

Last Update: Friday, 12 April 2019 KSA 16:12 - GMT 13:12