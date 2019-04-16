Bahrain has jailed 138 people and revoked their citizenship for plotting to form a terrorist group with links to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the public prosecutor said.

They received prison terms of three years to life on Tuesday for having tried to build a Bahrain Hezbollah, similar to the Shiite militia active in Lebanon, Ahmad al-Hammadi said in a statement.

Out of the 138 people, 69 were given life sentences for terror-related activities.

“The Public Prosecutor's Office received a report from the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation about the formation of a terrorist cell inside the Kingdom of Bahrain by Iranian regime leaders who issued orders to elements of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards to provide logistical support to terrorists to form a group called the Bahraini Hezbollah,” a statement from the public prosecution read.

