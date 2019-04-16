Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan al-Saud was sworn in on Tuesday as Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States.

She took the oath alongside other new ambassadors assigned to Austria, Cameroon, and Cyprus. The oath of office was taken at the al-Yamama Palace in Riyadh in front of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

A Saudi royal decree issued last month appointed Princess Reema as the Saudi ambassador to the United States with a ministerial ranking, making her the Kingdom’s first female ambassador.

RELATED - Princess Reema bint Bandar: Saudi Arabia’s first female ambassador

She is the daughter of Prince Bandar bin Sultan, who also served as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US from 1983 to 2005. Prince Bandar was previously the secretary general of Saudi Arabia’s National Security Council and he also served as director general of the General Intelligence Presidency.

Earlier this month, she was also named as the head of the Saudi Special Olympics Federation.

Last Update: Tuesday, 16 April 2019 KSA 14:28 - GMT 11:28