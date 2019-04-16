Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz met US Central Command commander General Kenneth McKenzie at al-Yamamah Palace in the capital Riyadh to discuss cooperation between the two countries, Saudi Press Agency reported late on Monday.

General McKenzie was also received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday.



They reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and latest developments in the region, SPA said.

The meeting with King Salman was attended by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, and the Minister of State and Chief of the Royal Court Khalid bin Abdulrahman Al-Isa.

The meeting was also attended by the US embassy’s Chargé d‘Affaires Christopher Henzel and as well as a number of US officials.

