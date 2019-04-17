Saudi Arabia’s King Salman met with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mehdi in Riyadh on Wednesday and expressed his satisfaction with Iraq’s stability, according to Al Arabiya’s correspondent.

The Iraqi prime minister arrived earlier in Riyadh with a delegation for a two-day visit.

The delegation includes a number of government officials, MPs, governors, advisers, heads of bodies, and businessmen, as well as the Iraqi ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“We will go to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday with a large number of businessmen,” Abdul Mehdi had said on Tuesday. “We are facing a major shift in our relations with Saudi Arabia.”

During the visit, Abdul Mehdi will discuss the bilateral relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia and regional and international developments

During Prime Minister Mehdi's visit, 13 agreements are expected to be signed in various fields between the two countries, according to Al Arabiya's correspondent.

