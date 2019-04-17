Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday hosted Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for talks at his palace in Riyadh, state media said.

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed regional developments with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the official Saudi Press Agency said.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, and the Minister of State and Chief of the Royal Court Khalid bin Abdulrahman Al-Isa.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE both voiced backing for Sudan’s Transitional Military Council, with Riyadh announcing an aid package to Sudanese people which includes wheat, petroleum products, and medicine.

Last Update: Wednesday, 17 April 2019 KSA 09:01 - GMT 06:01