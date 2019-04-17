Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday hosted Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for talks at his palace in Riyadh, state media said.
