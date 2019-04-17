Sudanese authorities on Wednesday refused to receive a Qatari delegation led by Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, a source confirmed to Al Arabiya.

After the Sudanese officials refused to receive al-Thani in Khartoum, the Qatari delegation left the Sudanese capital and returned to Doha.

The Sudanese source told Al Arabiya and Al Hadath that the Qatari delegation was informed that diplomatic protocols require coordination and agreement before the visit, which did not take place.

The head of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Burhan, welcomed a Saudi-Emirati delegation on Tuesday. The joint delegation delivered a message from leaders in Saudi Arabia and the UAE in which they expressed their readiness to support Sudan and its people, according to a report from the official SUNA news agency.

Last Update: Wednesday, 17 April 2019 KSA 22:38 - GMT 19:38