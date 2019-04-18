Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met Wednesday with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who is currently on a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

They reviewed aspects of cooperation between the “two sisterly countries, opportunities for their development, latest developments in the region, the efforts of joint cooperation within the Saudi-Iraqi Coordinating Council, and further promising opportunities to serve the interests of the two countries and their brotherly peoples,” according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Abdul Mahdi’s meeting with the Crown Prince came after he met King Salman on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia reopened its consulate in Baghdad, which had been closed for 30 years.

In March, high-level Saudi officials made a two-day visit to Iraq during which Saudi Arabia announced that King Salman would provide Iraq one billion dollars to build sports facilities.

Abdul Mahdi went to Riyadh with a large delegation made up of officials and businessmen, with trade billed as a prime focus of the discussions, according to Reuters.

Last Update: Thursday, 18 April 2019 KSA 12:54 - GMT 09:54