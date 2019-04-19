US President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Thursday with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed Washington’s “continued support for the United Arab Emirates’ national defense, strengthening alliances in the region, and the impact of the Administration’s crippling sanctions on Iran,” the statement said.

“They also spoke about UAE’s contributions to the global energy markets as a reliable supplier of oil,” it said.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s official news agency Wam said that during the call the two leaders highlighted the importance of coordination in addressing issues that threaten regional security and stability.

“Sheikh Mohamed and President Trump discussed opportunities and possibilities for fostering cooperation on a number of political and economic issues. Talks also focused on regional and international developments of mutual interest,” it said.

(With Wam inputs)

Last Update: Friday, 19 April 2019 KSA 07:34 - GMT 04:34