The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Georgia stated on Friday that the passports of citizens Maha and Wafa Zayed are valid, adding that any allegations that the passports are canceled are incorrect.

The sisters, identified as Maha al-Subaie, 28, and Wafa al-Subaie, 25, traveled from Riyadh to Istanbul and then went to Georgia by land.

Maha and Wafa claim that they were physically abused by their family, and they applied for asylum in Georgia.

After an attempt to get a visa for Australia failed due to what they said were “passport issues,” they took to Twitter to appeal for help.

On Thursday, Georgia’s interior ministry said that there were no relatives in the country who posed danger on the two women, after one of the sisters posted a video on twitter saying that their father and brothers arrived in Georgia and are looking for them.

Last Update: Saturday, 20 April 2019 KSA 00:22 - GMT 21:22