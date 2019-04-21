Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa has ordered that the citizenship of 551 Bahrainis be reinstated, after their nationality had been revoked by courts on terror cases, the kingdom’s state news agency said on Sunday.SHOW MORE
