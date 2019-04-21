Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa has ordered that the citizenship of 551 Bahrainis be reinstated, after their nationality had been revoked by courts on terror cases, the kingdom’s state news agency said on Sunday.

“The royal order is in line with the provisions of Article 24 bis of Law 58/2006 with respect to the Protection of the Community against Terrorist Acts stipulating that rulings related to citizenship withdrawal will not be effective unless they are approved by HM the King,” a statement on Bahrain News Agency (BNA) read.

The Bahraini King has asked the relevant authorities to evaluate the cases before a final court decision is implemented.

“The study and evaluation of the situation of convicts should be based on criteria pertaining to the seriousness, impact, and consequences of the crimes, as well as on the danger the convict may pose on national security,” according to BNA’s statement. The King also “requested the Interior Minister to study the citizenship revocation rulings, and to prepare a list of reinstatement beneficiaries.”

