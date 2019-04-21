نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
Saudi Arabia on Sunday foiled an attempted terrorist attack north of the capital Riyadh.
Al Arabiya sources say the Saudi authorities have foiled an attempted terrorist attack on Al Zulfi center of investigations located north of Riyadh.
