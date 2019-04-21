Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have granted Sudan $3 billion in support, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Sunday.
The grant includes a $500 million deposit into Sudan’s central bank, while the rest will be in the form of food, medicine, and petroleum products, SPA said.
