ISIS extremist group says it was behind an attack Sunday on a Saudi security building in al-Zulfi, a suburb around 250 km north of the capital Riyadh, in which all four gunmen were killed and three security officers were wounded.

Al Arabiya sources said the Saudi authorities foiled an attempted terrorist attack on the General Directorate of Investigation’s Center in al-Zulfi. The attackers carried machine guns, bombs, and Molotov cocktails.

The ISIS-linked Aamaq news agency released a video Monday of the four alleged “martyrdom-seekers” behind the attack.

It’s unclear when the footage was filmed.

In the video, one man says the attack is to avenge Muslims imprisoned in the Kingdom, Syria, and Iraq.

(With agencies)

Last Update: Monday, 22 April 2019 KSA 13:16 - GMT 10:16