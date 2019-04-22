The official spokesperson of the Presidency of State Security announced on Monday that the four al-Zulfi attackers are ISIS members, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, publishing full names and national identification numbers of the attackers.

The investigations revealed a place rented by one of the attackers in al-Rayan neighborhood, al-Zulfi province, which was used by the group to plan the attack.

Inside the location, investigators found “what looks like a factory for explosives and explosive belts,” according to SPA.

SPA published a list of the weapons found, which included five explosive belts, 64 locally manufactured hand grenades, two Kalashnikovs, six guns, four bags of organic fertilizers, a telecommunication device, and two laptops.

Last Update: Monday, 22 April 2019 KSA 16:57 - GMT 13:57