The official spokesperson of the Presidency of State Security announced on Monday that the four al-Zulfi attackers are ISIS members, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, publishing full names and national identification numbers of the attackers.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?