The spokesperson of the Saudi Presidency of State Security said that 13 people were arrested as a result of finding plans to execute criminal acts that were targeting the Kingdom’s security, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

The statement published by SPA included the names of the 13 arrested men, in addition to their National ID numbers.

Last Update: Monday, 22 April 2019 KSA 16:23 - GMT 13:23