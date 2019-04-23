An official in the pro-Iranian Houthi militia in Yemen died in a Lebanese hospital on Saturday, a Lebanese official told Reuters on Monday, confirming earlier Houthi media reports about the death.

Abdul Hakim al-Maori who held the post of the interior minister in the Houthi militia died at the age of 60 while receiving treatment for a chronic disease in a Lebanese hospital, Houthi-run Masirah TV said on Saturday.

The Lebanese official confirmed al-Maori had come to Lebanon for treatment before he died, without giving further details. It is not known in which hospital he died.

Lebanon is the home of the Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement also receives support from the Islamic Republic.

