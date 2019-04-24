Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, said that “Iran is spreading chaos in the region through destruction and blood,” in a speech at the International Security Conference in Moscow, Russia.

“The Iranian regime continues to feed sectarianism and disrespect international laws,” the minister said. Adding that it is “spreading chaos in the region through destruction and blood.”

“We must choose between the chaos that Iran spreads, and stability, security and development.”

The Prince said that Iran is shaking the stability of the region “by supporting Hezbollah and the Houthis.”

“The Houthis continue to violate Security Council resolutions and the Stockholm agreement,” he added.

He stressed that the Kingdom is committed to combating terrorism regionally and internationally. “We must fight all sources of financing terrorism and strengthen anti-money laundering efforts,” he said.

The minister also said that the Kingdom is “witnessing an unprecedented transformation and development to achieve Vision 2030.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 24 April 2019 KSA 12:33 - GMT 09:33