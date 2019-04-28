Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry summoned the deputy charge d’affaires of the embassy of Iraq on Monday to denounce a recent statement made by Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr against the Kingdom.

“A statement issued by Muqtada al-Sadr represents an unacceptable offense against the Kingdom of Bahrain and its leadership. It is a blatant interference in the affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, a clear violation of the principles of international law and constitutes an abuse of the nature of relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Iraq,” a statement from the foreign ministry read.

This is the second time in months Bahrain has summoned Nihad Rajab Askar, the deputy chargé d'Affaires of the embassy of Iraq to Bahrain. Last December, he was summoned by Bahrain’s foreign ministry after former Iraqi prime minister Nuri al-Maliki met with the February 14 movement, a Bahraini group which Manama designated a terrorist group in 2014.

