Kuwait is looking at Iranian threats to block the Strait of Hormuz with concern, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Sunday quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled al-Jarallah as saying.
KUNA said Jarallah was commenting on tensions in the region after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards made a threat to close the strategic waterway.
