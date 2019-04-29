Kuwait is looking at Iranian threats to block the Strait of Hormuz with concern, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Sunday quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled al-Jarallah as saying.



KUNA said Jarallah was commenting on tensions in the region after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards made a threat to close the strategic waterway.

“We are looking at these threats with concern, and hoping as always to distance our region from this tension," KUNA quoted him as saying.



Last Update: Monday, 29 April 2019 KSA 00:42 - GMT 21:42