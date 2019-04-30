The United Arab Emirates Supreme Federal Court upheld on Monday a life imprisonment against a Turkish citizen and a 10-year jail sentence on an Arab citizen after turning down the appeals filed by the two against the same sentences issued by the Abu Dhabi Federal Appeal Court earlier this year.

The Arab convict was found guilty of setting up and managing four websites on Twitter, Facebook, Telegram and WhatsApp under the pseudonym “Abu Mohamed Al Adnani” with the intent of promoting the fanatic ideologies of ISIS extremist group and inciting young people to join and donate for the terrorist group.

In addition, the court ordered confiscation of all devices, cameras, computers, seized in the case, and that the convict be deported after serving his sentence.

The Turkish national was first accused by the State Security Prosecution of colluding with al-Nusra and Ahrar al-Sham terrorist groups in Syria and was found guilty of fundraising activities in the UAE for the two groups, WAM news agency reported.

According to the indictment, the Turkish was found guilty of launching an extensive campaign on a Facebook account named “Ali Ozturk Mehmet” without getting an official permit.

He used the account for promoting the ideologies of the two terrorist groups and sending them funds through money transfer companies in the UAE.

The court also ordered confiscation of all devices, cameras, computers, seized in the case, and that the convict be deported after serving his sentence.

Last Update: Tuesday, 30 April 2019 KSA 23:59 - GMT 20:59